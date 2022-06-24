Internet Computer Price Up 13.2% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.15 or 0.00029143 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $72.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00129739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00063393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00255982 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014091 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,521,978 coins and its circulating supply is 241,675,069 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.