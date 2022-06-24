International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in International Paper by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

