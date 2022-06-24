International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 140

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.32) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of ICAGY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.78. 61,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.93.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

