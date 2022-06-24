International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $140.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,487. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average of $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

