Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,154,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,127,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,778,659.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $1,153,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,111,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $56.63. 532,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,710. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after acquiring an additional 621,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after purchasing an additional 436,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

