Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,154,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,154,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,127,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,778,659.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

IBKR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 532,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,710. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,829.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 65,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

