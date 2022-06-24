Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson set a $4.00 target price on Intellicheck in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.68.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
