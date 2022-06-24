Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Given a $4.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $4.00 price objective on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN opened at $1.83 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.