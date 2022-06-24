Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Shares Down 0.5%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.57. 2,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.93% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

