Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

INSI stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

