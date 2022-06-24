Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,937,287.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $266,080.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $339,440.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $363,200.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

