Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TDOC stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

