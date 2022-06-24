Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $77,774.64 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $92.36 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

