Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$515,251.26 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,229.74.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31.

On Friday, April 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.27, for a total value of C$551,490.90.

RY opened at C$123.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$172.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$129.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$122.36 and a 1-year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0076448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

