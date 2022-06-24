Insider Selling: Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) CEO Sells 4,552 Shares of Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $22,714.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,165 shares in the company, valued at $948,923.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

ESPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.