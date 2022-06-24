Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells $467,216.50 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EQR stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,909,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,684,000 after buying an additional 421,435 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

