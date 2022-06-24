Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells $226,558.62 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 31,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $226,558.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.10. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

