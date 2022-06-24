Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Sells $43,056.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $43,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 739,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24.

Shares of CNTA opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.37 and a quick ratio of 21.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 430,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 595,724 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

