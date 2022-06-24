Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells $325,800.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Braze stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.79.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.