Insider Buying: SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Purchases 267,617 Shares of Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $141,837.01. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,335,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,673.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer bought 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $151,298.28.

SEAC stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

