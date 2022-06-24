Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys $51,150.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,109,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,423,637.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE PHX opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $107.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

PHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.