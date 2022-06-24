Insider Buying: LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) Director Robert Arthur Curtis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,645 shares in the company, valued at $31,791.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LGMK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. 235,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,644. LogicMark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41.

Get LogicMark alerts:

About LogicMark (Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.