Insider Buying: LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) Director Robert Arthur Curtis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,645 shares in the company, valued at $31,791.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LGMK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. 235,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,644. LogicMark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41.
