Insider Buying: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Acquires C$1,812,204.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director David John Wilson acquired 283,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$1,812,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,030,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$121,606,428.60.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

On Monday, June 20th, David John Wilson bought 82,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$511,680.00.

Shares of KEL opened at C$5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.02.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.23.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.