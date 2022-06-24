Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £145.74 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Su Cacioppo acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £145.74 ($178.52).

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 662 ($8.11) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 724.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 812.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 662 ($8.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,281 ($15.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £852.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.26.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

JDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.72) price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.33).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.