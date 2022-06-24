Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires 32,034 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Lyons CBE acquired 32,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £48,691.68 ($59,641.94).

Shares of Harworth Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 151 ($1.85). 96,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,905. The company has a market cap of £487.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.48. Harworth Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 137 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.30 ($2.37).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

