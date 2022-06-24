Insider Buying: Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) Insider Buys 323,000 Shares of Stock

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) insider Delayne Weeks acquired 323,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,801,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,480,108.

Delayne Weeks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Angkor Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Delayne Weeks bought 17,500 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Delayne Weeks bought 5,000 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$600.00.

ANK traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.12. 556,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,789. The stock has a market cap of C$25.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. Angkor Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,002.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.