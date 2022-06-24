indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $307,500.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,703,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,240.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INDI opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $974.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.34. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 803.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 438,611 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

