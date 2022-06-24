Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 295 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.61. 73,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,207. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.