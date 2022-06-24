Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.79

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.79 and traded as low as C$13.36. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$13.55, with a volume of 7,813 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.33. The firm has a market cap of C$35.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42.

Income Financial Trust Company Profile (TSE:INC.UN)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

