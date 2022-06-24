Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.24. 19,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 195,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Incannex Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. It offers pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products under the Incannex brand name. The company's products include IHL-42X, which is in Phase II clinical trials for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; and IHL-675A, a combination of hydroxychloroquine and cannabidiol for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and bronchitis, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

