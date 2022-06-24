IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Holdings Raised by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in IDACORP by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.