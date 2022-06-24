ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00108643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00063939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013873 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

