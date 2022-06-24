IBM Retirement Fund Sells 248 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.66. 27,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.85. Deere & Company has a one year low of $295.59 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

