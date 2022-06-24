IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $9.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.31. 146,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average is $204.70. The firm has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

