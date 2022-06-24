Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

