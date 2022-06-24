Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.18

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $143.70 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 791,409,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

