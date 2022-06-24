Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Boosted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Humana makes up 1.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 3,035.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 24,499 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Humana by 73.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.38.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.22 and a 200 day moving average of $434.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

