Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 224,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.1% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

HUBB stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.