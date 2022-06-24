Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million

Hord (HORD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $57,402.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00108643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00063939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

