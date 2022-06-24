home24 (ETR:H24) Trading 3.6% Higher

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €4.06 ($4.27) and last traded at €4.01 ($4.22). 67,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.87 ($4.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.50.

About home24 (ETR:H24)

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

