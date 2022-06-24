Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $270.50

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $270.50 and last traded at $281.95, with a volume of 13063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $276.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.89. The firm has a market cap of $600.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 376.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

