Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $270.50

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $270.50 and last traded at $281.95, with a volume of 13063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.10 and a 200 day moving average of $350.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter worth $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 376.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.