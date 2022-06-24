Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.35 million-$321.99 million.

NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.09. 16,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nomura lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 467.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

