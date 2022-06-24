Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 98.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

