Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDFGet Rating) traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 23.70 and last traded at 23.84. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hensoldt in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 25.18.

About Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF)

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

