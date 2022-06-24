Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 23.70 and last traded at 23.84. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hensoldt in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 25.18.

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

