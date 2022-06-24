Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Shares Down 3.5%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDFGet Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 23.70 and last traded at 23.84. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hensoldt in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 25.18.

Hensoldt Company Profile (OTC:HNSDF)

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

