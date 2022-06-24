Head to Head Survey: Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) versus Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionheart Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Alibaba Group 1 3 22 0 2.81

Alibaba Group has a consensus target price of $188.49, suggesting a potential upside of 68.13%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and Alibaba Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A Alibaba Group $134.57 billion 2.26 $9.82 billion $3.07 36.52

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A -44.30% 1.39% Alibaba Group 6.35% 11.17% 7.11%

Risk & Volatility

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Lionheart Acquisition Co. II on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in PropTech sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; and Tmall Global and Kaola, which are import e-commerce platforms. It also operates Lingshoutong that connects FMCG manufacturers and their distributors to small retailers; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, machine learning platform, and Internet of Things services. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-enabled smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

