Head-To-Head Review: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) vs. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patriot National Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.38 $5.09 million $1.28 10.00 Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 2.73 $104.00 million $3.73 7.95

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 13.49% 7.68% 0.53% Dime Community Bancshares 35.58% 14.40% 1.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Patriot National Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. It operated through a network of eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

