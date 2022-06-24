Head-To-Head Review: Clear Secure (YOU) & Its Competitors

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Clear Secure to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure -15.79% -8.30% -5.34% Clear Secure Competitors -30.96% -62.69% -8.10%

62.3% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Clear Secure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clear Secure and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $253.95 million -$36.08 million -35.28 Clear Secure Competitors $1.73 billion $248.74 million -41,071.27

Clear Secure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clear Secure. Clear Secure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clear Secure and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 Clear Secure Competitors 1587 10927 23662 518 2.63

Clear Secure currently has a consensus target price of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 57.22%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 59.60%. Given Clear Secure’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Secure has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc. provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device. In addition, the company provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

