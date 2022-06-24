Head-To-Head Contrast: Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) and Its Peers

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Anywhere Real Estate to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion $343.00 million 3.66 Anywhere Real Estate Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million -0.56

Anywhere Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Anywhere Real Estate is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anywhere Real Estate 4.13% 14.24% 4.21% Anywhere Real Estate Competitors 2.52% 7.06% 1.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anywhere Real Estate and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anywhere Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Anywhere Real Estate Competitors 58 345 556 13 2.54

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 75.37%. Given Anywhere Real Estate’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anywhere Real Estate has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate’s peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anywhere Real Estate beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

